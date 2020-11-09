Updates on Season 3 of Titans, Red Hood Confirmed

Warner Bros’ DC recently dropped a hint for the third season of Titans on their dedicated Titans Twitter page. It seems from the short reveal that the wait for Red Hood will finally end come the third season, but that is not the only thing to look forward to.

After Dick Grayson’s transformation into Nightwing completed in last season’s finale, it seems now that the show will focus on Kory Anders, and we might finally get to see her truly live up to her ‘Starfire’ mantle.

The first season of Titans came out on October 12, 2018, and received positive reviews, so did the second season which came out in September 2019. The show is based on the Teen Titans storylines adapted from the DC comics. In short, the titans are a team of young superheroes who usually are sidekicks of someone from the Justice League.

With season 3 of Netflix and DC’s Titans coming up, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Season 3 of Titans Come Out?

There is no doubt regarding the release of Titans’ season 3, it’s been announced officially, it’s definitely happening. However, the third season was expected to come out in 2020 around this time, with filming and production initially planned for earlier this year. Unfortunately, this could not be the case because, you know, the pandemic. The studio had to delay production and therefore release, which we may now expect to be in late 2021.

Plot Summary

Season 2 of Titans, while providing us with a somewhat satisfactory ending, split up the Titans at the very end. Rachel went off the Amazons, and Donna died. Superboy, the group’s newest member, hasn’t got enough screen time as a Titan and neither has Krypto.

It is rumored that Kory’s sister, Blackfire, will be the big bad next season.

From what little information we have, it seems like the three main points of focus of the third season will be on how Kory and the team deal with her sister, Superboy’s character arc, and the introduction of the Red Hood, who we assume, with good reason, will be none other than Jason Todd.

Cast

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson

Teagan Croft as Raven

Anna Diop as Starfire

Ryan Potter as Beast Boy

Minka Kelly as Dove

Alan Ritchson as Hawk

Curran Walters as Jason Todd/Red Skull

Conor Leslie as Donna Troy

Joshua Orpin as Superboy

Damaris Lewis as Blackfire

