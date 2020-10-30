Unsolved Mysteries: What is it about? How many seasons are there?

Unsolved Mysteries is an American mystery documentary TV show. It was created by John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer. It is about cold cases and paranormal phenomena, it started as a series of seven specials, presented by Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, and Robert Stack. Unsolved Mysteries started on NBC on January 20, 1987, becoming a full-fledged series on October 5, 1988, hosted by Stack. After nine seasons on NBC, the series moved to CBS for its 10th season on November 13, 1997. After Virginia Madsen got into the series as a co-host during season 11 failed to boost slipping ratings, CBS canceled the series after only a two-season, 12-episode run on June 11, 1999.

The series was again brought up by Lifetime in 2000, with season 12 beginning on July 2, 2001. Unsolved Mysteries aired 103 episodes on Lifetime, before ending on September 20, 2002, an end that coincided with Stack’s illness and eventual death.

What is the story of the Unsolved Mysteries?

The original series had a format, with each episode investigating a different mystery. As for the actual content, the first three seasons of Unsolved Mysteries in the ’80s had a distinct focus on aliens and UFO sightings. In 1990, the show started to have other things to discover other “unsolved” phenomena like ghosts, demons, and cold cases.

As per the episode titles and descriptions that have been released so far, it appears the Netflix version plans to continue the old series. The first four episodes look like to deal with mysterious cold cases, whereas episode 5 clearly aims to investigate the alien activity. It could be expected to have some things from season 1.

What are the characters in it?

Any actors involved in the dramatic episodes of supernatural events will likely be coming and going on a per-episode basis, the host of Unsolved Mysteries is the series’ only constant. Even with that, Netflix has decided to take a different turn with the reboot. The new Unsolved Mysteries will retain the documentary format with scripted reenactments, but there will be no host, not even a narrator. The parts will go on seamlessly from one scene to the next.

