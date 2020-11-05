Unbreakable, How much worth did the movie earned?

Written, produced, and directed by M. Night Shyamalan Unbreakable is an American superhero thriller film released in 2000, starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright Penn, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard. It’s the very first installment in Eastrail 177 Trilogy or Unbreakable film series.

The narrative of the movie is based on the comic book’s three-part story structure. the screenplay was written by Shyamalan as a speculative screenplay. Filming of the movie Unbreakable began in April 2000 and was completed in July 2000 and was released on November 22, 2000. The movie received positive reviews by critics as well as the audience, The aesthetics, emotional weight of the story, the performances all of it gained appreciation.

The storyline of Unbreakable and what makes it intriguing :

The plot of the movie revolves around a former star football quarterback turned security guard named David Dunn played by Bruce Willis who survives a horrific train accident without even any cuts and bruises in which other 130 people get killed, which leads him to discover about his superhuman abilities, then he gets introduced to comic book store owner Elijah Price played by Samuel L. Jackson who has Brittle bone disease and believes that there must be someone who would be “Unbreakable” just his opposite based on comic book stories.

Under Elijah’s influence, David realizes his powers and his weakness which is water. He realizes that by touching people he can see what crime they have perpetrated. During all of this and fighting crime David gets a chance to shake hands with Elijah which tells him about Elijah’s dark side that what he had done insanely.

Elijah then adopts his childhood nickname Mr. Glass to be a supervillain and then David defeats him and turns Elijah to police.

Market made by the movie at the Box office:

Being released in 2708 theaters on November 22, 2000, Unbreakable was a pretty big movie starring all the finest.

The movie grossed a huge $30.3 million on its opening weekend and finished second at the box office. Unbreakable earned $153.1 million internationally and $95 million domestically. Making market of a huge total of $248.1 million.

The production budget for the movie was $75 million. So it turned out to be a great hit.

