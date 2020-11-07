Unbelievable Season 2, What happens to the real Marie Adler?

The American drama tv miniseries, Unbelievable have reportedly ended with season one. Created by Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon, the series is based on the 2015 news article written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, titled “An Unbelievable Story of Rape”.

Will season 2 of Unbelievable happen?

While the fans are waiting for the second season of the Netflix miniseries, Unbelievable, it has ended with the first season and it will not get any renewal.

The first season of the series had aired on the 13th of September, 2019 on Netflix. It brings to the viewers the harrowing tale of Marie Adler, a then 18-year-old woman residing in Washington state who reported that she has been raped by a masked intruder inside her own home. The detectives who are assigned to look into the case re-victimize her accusing her of fabricating the story.

Who is the real Marie Adler?

The Netflix series Unbelievable and the publisher of the story, The Marshall Project/ProPublica acknowledges the fact the young woman who is referred to as Marie is actually her middle name. Her real name is still unknown. The court documents identities her as Marc O’Leary, as D.M.

Little to nothing is known about the real Marie Adler. She wants to keep her identity anonymous. The ProPublica article uses no pictures of this 18-year-old woman and only mentions her middle name, Marie.

What happens to Marie Adler at the end of the ‘Unbelievable’ show?

At the end of the series Unbelievable, it is revealed that the detectives Stacy Galbraith and Sgt. Edna Hendershot is able to track down the rapist. With the help of the clues, they track down Marc and using his DNA and confirmation by one of the victims seal the fact that he is the rapist.

Marc eventually pleads guilty to having committed 28 rapes and associated felonies. He was sentenced to the maximum number of years allowed by law without any parole, i.e., a total of 327 1/2 years. Stacy also found the hard drive of Marc which led her to contact Lynnwood Police. Marie Adler gained her justice and sued the city of Lynnwood and settled for the sum of $150,000.

Where is Marie Adler now?

Marie Adler at the end of the series gets a new car to become a long-haul trucker. She was ready to move on with her life and gets married and has two children. But she wants to keep her identity hidden.

