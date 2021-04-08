Ultimate List of the Best Roulette Sites. Are Indian Players Accepted?

With the rapid growth of the iGaming industry, new online casino sites are continually emerging. The online gambling market in India is on the rise with streams of thousands of players every week. Online roulette sites are among the favourite gaming platforms for Indians. However, with so many options out there, choosing the right casino to play can be quite tricky. Many dangerous platforms are operating illegally, and it’s crucial that you know the safe ones. Here are some of the top roulette sites in India:

Casino Name: Roulette Games: All Games: Live Games: Licenced by: Payment Methods:

Genesis 20+ 1000+ 70+ UKGC VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Boku

ComeOn 15+ 500+ 20+ MGA VISA, ecoPayz, Mastercard, Neteller

Betway 25+ 450+ 110+ UKGC VISA, Mastercard, Trustly

LeoVegas 15+ 550+ 30+ UKGC VISA, MuchBetter, Mastercard, Neteller

Royal Panda 15+ 3000+ 45+ UKGC VISA, Mastercard iDebit, AstroPay

Fortunately, there are specialied experts who are entirely dedicated to providing casino players from India with the best online roulette platforms. To gather data about each casino site’s legitimacy, fairness, promotions, and games, such specialists usually conduct extensive research. Nowadays, many gamblers use the help of experts in order to find their next platform. Due to the gambling laws in India, not many roulette sites accept Indian players. Fortunately, the sites shown in the table above warmly welcome IN gamblers.

What Makes a Great Roulette Site in India?

There are many things that make a particular roulette site stand out from its competitors. Of course, the most important things always come down to safety, security, and trustworthiness. However, other factors, like generous promotions and game variety, also need to be considered. Reputable casino sites need to have many roulette games with high return-to-player (RTP) rates. You can find the most important features of an Indian roulette site in the list below:

1. Game Variety

2. Safe and Licensed

3. Fair Promotions

4. Straightforward Withdrawals

5. Variety of Payment Methods

6. Easy-to-Use Platform

7. Reliable Customer Support Services

8. Optimised for Mobile Devices

When choosing an Indian roulette online platform, gamblers also need to take bonus offers into account. To withdraw the cash from the promotions, they have to meet specific playthrough requirements. Some casinos have quite unfair wagering requirements, making bonus withdrawals almost impossible. That’s why gamblers must read the promotions’ terms and conditions before heading to play.

The Best Roulette Sites in India

The online gambling market in India is growing every month. According to Statista, the Indian casino industry is supposed to reach ₹240 billion by 2024. That’s huge, considering that in 2019, it was just 64 billion. With over 500 million mobile users daily, the Indian market practically demands that every casino site is accessible by both Android and iOS mobile devices. In the list below, you can find some of the best roulette sites in India.

1. Genesis Casino

2. ComeOn Casino

3. Betway Casino

4. LeoVegas Casino

5. Royal Panda Casino

It’s important to know each one of the listed international casino operators is fully licenced and regulated by reputable authorities like the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC).The famous Indian roulette sites also have their games’ random number generators (RNG) occasionally tested by independent third-party companies. The listed security measures result in safe and fair gameplay. In the following paragraphs, you’ll see the best online roulette sites in India.

1. Genesis Casino

Genesis Casino is a relatively new roulette site. However, even though it was only launched in 2018, the casino managed to become one of the most successful international gambling platforms. Genesis Casino has over 600 slots and 70 live tables, but most importantly, the operator has over 20 different roulette variations on offer!

Genesis Casino is an operator that’s mostly known for its generous promotions. What’s best is that most of the offered bonuses can be claimed while playing game variations such as French, European, American, and Lightning Roulette. Genesis Casino’s platform is also perfectly optimised for mobile gaming – Android and iOS devices can access the site. Last but not least, the operator also provides helpful customer support services.

2. ComeOn Casino

Talking about reputable international operators, ComeOn Casino is yet another perfect example for an incredible gambling platform. Equipped with over 450 slots and 15 table games, this roulette site definitely looks like a must-visit for every Indian gambler. However, the advantages of ComeOn don’t stop there as the operator also has a downloadable app that allows you to play your favourite online roulette in India at an even higher quality.

There isn’t a single gambler in India who wouldn’t want his data to remain safe from hacker attacks. For that reason, ComeOn Casino has equipped its site with the latest SSL encryption. However, unlike Genesis Casino, ComeOn isn’t licensed by the UKGC. Instead, the operator is strictly regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, which is another reputable institution.

3. Betway Casino

Considered by many to be the best roulette site out there, Betway Casino packs a strong punch. Not only does the operator offer a plethora of roulette games, but the security and safety levels on the website are among the highest in the industry. Most of the titles you can enjoy at Betway are developed by top-notch software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech.

Besides the generous and fair promotion that the operator offers to new players, Betway also provides weekly and monthly bonuses. At the platform, you can play over 25 different roulette variations. Some of the most played games at Betway Casino are Zoom, Lightning, and French Roulette. Like the other operators on the list, Betway’s site and games are accessible by Android and iOS devices.

4. LeoVegas Casino

One of the best online roulette sites in India, LeoVegas Casino, boasts a fascinating and distinctive platform designs. Licensed and regulated by the UKGC, the operator provides an incredibly high level of safety and security. LeoVegas Casino provides Indian gamblers with 17 roulette variations, and although that might not seem like a lot, its collection has all of the most popular titles.

What makes LeoVegas Casino so great is the fact that its interface is very user-friendly. Everything on the platform is straightforward – even newbies wouldn’t have a hard time making their first deposit. However, the bonus at the roulette site also isn’t something to ignore as LeoVegas provides some of the best deals.

5. Royal Panda Casino

Last but not least, it’s time for the furry Royal Panda Casino to enter the game. It seems that this roulette site seems much more colourful and entertaining than the other ones on the list. That’s mainly due to the panda mascot – because who doesn’t love pandas? However, the operator is mostly known for its huge jackpots and wide range of games.

Royal Panda Casino isn’t one of the most reputable platforms for online roulette in India just because it has a cute mascot. The operator has a fantastic customer support team, hefty bonuses, and high levels of security. Unfortunately, unlike the other brands on our list, Royal Panda isn’t fully optimised for Android devices. Nevertheless, the platform still has the most popular roulette variations out there.

The Top 10 Most Popular Roulette Games in India

The roulette category has always been the one to bring card slingers and slot enthusiasts together. Fortunately for many gamblers, almost all online roulette sites in India have the spinning wheel. Even though many players from India already cherished the classic roulette game, innovative software providers have developed dozens of new exciting variations. Here are the top 10 most popular roulette games in India:

1. French Roulette

2. European Roulette

3. American Roulette

4. Lightning Roulette

5. Classic Roulette

6. Instant Roulette

7. Double Ball Roulette

8. Auto Roulette

9. Zoom Roulette

10. Roulette Deluxe

For classic roulette players, some of the listed games above might seem either confusing or overwhelming. That’s because most of the titles have quite a few features and options. It’s recommended starting with Classic Roulette if you’re a new player. The majority of game variations can be found at the best roulette sites in India. However, it’s worth checking if the promotions at the particular platform you’re playing are eligible for certain roulette games.

Conclusion – Using the Experts’ Help

There are plenty of fascinating gambling platforms out there. As the iGaming industry is continually growing, more and more Indian casinos are appearing. Unfortunately, some platforms are not only operating illegally, but they’re also dangerous. That’s why choosing a roulette site on your own can be extremely difficult and even risky. However, with gambling experts like roulettesites.org, making the right choice is much more comfortable.

Frequently Asked Questions About Indian Roulette Sites

With our article dedicated to Indian roulette sites coming to an end, we’ve decided to create one last section with the most frequently asked questions about the topic. In the following paragraphs, you’ll find the answers to some of the most commonly raised queries by Indian gamblers.

Which roulette site has the most games in India

The roulette site that has the most games is Betway Casino. Not only does the operator have over 25 different roulette variations, but they can also be played on both Android and iOS devices. However, LeoVegas and Genesis Casino also provide a wide range of games in the selected category.

What is the best roulette site in India?

Even though all entries on our list deserve praise, the best roulette site in India is definitely Genesis Casino

. The operator has a large selection of games, generous promotions, and easy-to-use platform. Additionally, Genesis is equipped with the latest SSL encryption that guarantees to keep your personal information safe.

What is the best roulette game variation in India?

Apart from the classic American, French, and European Roulette games, the other most played title is Lightning Roulette. However, there are quite a few other games that are definitely worth a try. Fortunately, all popular variations can be found at the best online roulette sites in India.