Tyler Joseph: Net worth of the member of the band “Twenty One Pilots”

Tyler Joseph is famous for being a member of the band Twenty One Pilots. He is the lead singer and pianist of the band. The band has gained a lot of popularity and their songs are listened to by millions of people even to this day. The band has created many hit songs and gone for several concerts and tours. Moreover, Tyler is also a Grammy winner. He was nominated for this six times and won it once. However, he is also a songwriter, rapper, musician, and record producer. To know more about his childhood, personal life, career and net worth, continue reading this article. Before that let’s get to know some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick Facts About Tyler Joseph

Renowned for being the member of Twenty One Pilots

Born on: December 1, 1988

Age: 32 years

Profession: Singer, songwriter, musician, rapper, record producer

Married to: Jenna Black

Kids: Rosie Joseph

Siblings: Zack, Madison Brett and Jay Joseph

How He Became Famous?

Tyler Joseph was born in Columbus, Ohio to Kelly Joseph and Christopher Anthony Joseph. His mother worked as a math teacher and his father, a coach at Worthington Christian High school and also worked as a principal. He was a good basketball player when he was young and also played for the state. However, he was more passionate about music than basketball and so he went to pursue a career in it. He had his turning point after seeing a songwriter perform. Tyler denied his scholarship and an opportunity to play basketball and went to develop his talent in music.

He began by practising on the keyboard his mother gifted him. Along with this, his first solo was No Phun Intended. Further, the band Twenty One Pilots was formed in 2009. Moreover, the same year they released their self titled album. Following this, Regional At Best, Vessel, BlurryFace and Fairly Local was released.

Personal Life

Tyler Joseph got married to Jenna Black in 2015. The couple has a daughter named Rosie Robert Joseph born on February 9, 2020.

Net worth of Tyler Joseph

Tyler Joseph is known to have a net worth of around $16 million. He has bagged all this money from the music industry, concerts, tours, record deals and so on.

