Tyler Carter: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth

Tyler Carter is known for being the leading vocalist of the metalcore band Issues. His musical styles are R&B, electropop, soul, pop, post-hardcore, metalcore, nu-metal, and rap-rock. Later he also joined the band Woe, Is Me. He is also a singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. However, he was removed from the band previous year for cases of sexual misconduct against him. Further, some of his notable works with “Issues” were Hooligans, Black Diamonds, Diamond Dreams and Headspace. To know more bout his works, childhood, personal life, and net worth, scroll down and read more of this article. Before that, here are some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Tyler Carter

Renowned as the member of the metalcore band Issues

Born: December 30, 1991

Age: 29 years

Profession: singer, songwriter and record producer

Married to: none

Kids: none

Siblings: not known

How He Became Famous?

Tyler Carter was born in Habersham County, Georgia. There is not much information regarding his family and personal life and so we have combined here whatever we could find from other sources. Tyler was interested in music as a young boy and wanted to pursue this as his career too. Moreover, he was greatly influenced by R&B, pop and soul music. Tyler was part of several bands and developed his skills in drumming and singing since then.

However, initially, he was with the band “A Path Less Travelled”. After this, he went to work with the band Woe, Is Me. They released their first debut album Number(s) followed by the singles Fame>Demise. After his departure from this band, he formed Issues along with the other members. They signed to Rise Records and their first debut album was Black Diamonds. Their other works were “Issues”, “Diamond Dreams”, “Headspace” and “Beautiful Oblivion”. Later, in September, he had to leave the band due to issues of sexual misconduct. He also has his solo career which includes works like “I Hate The Holidays”, “Make it Snow”, “Leave your Love”, “Forget You”, “Pressure”, “Focus” and “Moonshine”.

Personal Life

Tyler Carter came out as bisexual in 2015 and is also a public supporter of the LGBTQ community. He is known to be engaged to Trent Morey Leffler. There is not much information about his love life as he does not reveal much about it to the public.

Also Read: Tyler Perry: What is the net worth of the highest paid man in entertainment?

Net worth of Tyler Carter

Tyler Carter has a net worth of around $3 million. His earnings come from his record works, concerts, tours and record deals.

The post Tyler Carter: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.