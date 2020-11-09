Trippie Redd: Who was his ex girlfriend?

Michael Lamar White IV known professionally as Trippie Redd, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. His debut mixtape A Love Letter to You (2017) and its lead single “Love Scars” brought him fame. Trippie Redd’s singles “Dark Knight Dummo”, featuring Travis Scott, “Taking a Walk”, and “Topanga”, both reached the Billboard Hot 100. His debut studio album Life’s a Trip (2018) and second album ! (2019) both reached the top five of the Billboard 200, while his fourth mixtape A Love Letter to You 4 (2019) topped the chart.

Who was Trippie Redd’s ex girlfriend?

Trippie Redd’s ex-girlfriend Ayleks met the rapper on Instagram. Trippie Redd described his first-time meeting with Ayleks in an interview with Montreality released in May 2018. He said that when he first saw her on Instagram, he instantly sent a text to her. He then explained the first time they met in person, including how Ayleks was hard to approach.

In the same interview, Trippie Redd’s ex-girlfriend went on to say that the most romantic thing that he had ever done to her was buying her a $5,000 handbag.

Ayleks, also known by the name Angvish, is a rapper by profession. She is based out of Brooklyn, New York City. The rapper is best known for her single No Feels that was all about her break up with Trippie Redd.

Trippie Redd and Alyeks broke up in 2018. Recently, in January 2020, there were rumors of the rapper getting back together with his ex Aleyks. This was because of a video shared by Trippie Red. In the video, Ayleks was seen crying to the track and no clarification about why she was doing so.

Will they be back together?

Trippie Redd fans are confused. First being the reason for the rapper post a video of his ex-girlfriend dancing along to one of his newer records’ Second, why is Ayleks liking said post’ Third, are they getting back together’ People just aren’t sure what’s going on and Trippie Redd is not providing any information, leaving the post captionless.

