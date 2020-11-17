Trippie Redd Girlfriend: Ayleks got back together in 2020, What is the reason for the Patch up?

Trippie Redd is an American rapper, songwriter and singer, born on 18th June 1999 and famous for his many single tracks and very private person to disclose his personal life.

Trippie Redd’s Ex-girlfriends:

Aleks also a rapper and an American social media celebrity, ambassador and known as English and attaining more public attention after knowing that she is in a relationship with the notorious rapper Trippie Redd.

Ayleks is the girlfriend of Trippie Redd for the past two years since 2018, she was born on 24th July 1998 in Brooklyn, New York. She is Haitian and Italian parent and also aspiring to become a musical artist. She is best known for her breakout song “No Feels’’ which says the breakup with Trippie Redd which attained more than 300,000 listens on SoundCloud in less than 24 hours. With her hit song, many people starts to follow her on Instagram which crossed more than 1 million followers as of now in 2020.

Later she had been receiving many opportunities and publishing three to four single tracks- Booty Jingle, Suicide, FWM and in ‘We Live In Hell’ collaborating with the rapper, Slim Reese. After capturing Ayleks with Redd, she also became an influencer and signed numerous endorsements because of her popularity as Redd’s girlfriend, currently the brand ambassador of the Global Fashion Brand Fashion Nova.

How did they meet? Is it fate or coincidence?

The pair entrap their eye contact on Instagram in 2018, Redd is the first person to come up with the talk and said that he meet her on Instagram, and without any waits, he starts to text her telling that they both already seen in person and Redd is afraid to approach Ayleks as she comes off very hard to get. Redd even acquiring an expensive Handbag cost 5000 dollars to show his love which seems very romantic and catchy to Aleks.

In 2019, Redd and Coi dating where Redd revealing that he got Coi Leray pregnant and had an abortion while they were together and ending up things lately then.

Did they both break and patch up again, what is the story behind it?

Trippie Redd and Ayleks separating each other in 2018 for some reason and again showing their love together when Redd posting a video- where Ayleks is like sobbing to the track in January 2020. So the fans are expecting the pair again in public and also want a song from both of them as a couple.

