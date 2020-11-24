Trippie Redd ex Ayleks a short span dating journey !

Trippie Redd, a rapper who is best known for songs like Love Scars and Dark Knight Dummo, began dating fellow rapper Ayleks in 2018. In April 2018 Trippie posted a picture of him along with his girlfriend and this was the 1st time when he revealed about his love relationship to the world. The picture was posted on his Instagram account.

Trippie and Ayleks meet on Instagram. In an interview in the year, 2018 Trippie described his 1st meeting with Aylkes. He instantly sent a message on Instagram to Ayleks when he saw her. He also shared that she was hard to approach. He said he gifted her a $5,000 handbag and that is one of the most romantic things he ever did.

They both broke up in 2018 because Ayleks was hanging with Tekashi6ix9ine who is the enemy of Trippie. There was speculation in the month of January 2020 that both have patched up as video of them together surfaced. In the video, Ayleks can be seen dancing to a recent song by Trippie. The video is being shared by Trippie himself and even Ayleks liked the post.

There is another post on Instagram in which Trippie and Ayleks are seen together. They look all cozy and at peace in each other’s arms. The picture was posted on Ayleks Instagram account.

Ayleks, also known by the name Angvish, is a rapper by profession based out of Brooklyn, New York City. She was born on July 24, 1998. Her name rose into fame after she started dating Trippie Redd and because of her relationship, she started getting work in the music industry. She best known for her single No Feels. This was about her break up with Trippie Redd. The song received more than 300,000 listens on SoundCloud in less than 24 hours. Some of her songs include – Booty Jingle (2018), No Feels (2018), FWM (2018), Suicide (2018), We Live In Hell (2019), Asian (2019).

