Travis Kelce: Journey of a NFL player, career, net worth and more

Travis Kelce is well known to all football fans. He plays as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). The highlights in his career life include the winnings in Super Bowl along with the awards he has received like Pro Bowl, All-Pro, All-Decade team and First-Team-All-Big-East. He is famous among the NFL fans for his pace and ability. Travis is known to be one of the rising footballers and why not, the player has the skills for it. Moreover, he has been good at the game since college and also has a sibling who has earned a place before him in this field of sport. Travis Kelce is the younger brother of Jason Kelce. Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Childhood and early life

Travis Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. He was the son of Ed and Donna Kelce. He was always athletic and displayed his skills since Highschool. Kelce was a student of Cleveland Heights Highschool. Kelce not only played football but was also part of basketball and baseball. However, he was excellent when it came to one sport which further turned to be his career. He played for the Tigers and became famous after his recognition in All-Lake Erie League.

In his college years, he played for the Cincinnati team after joining the University of Cincinnati with a scholarship. However, he did not play a year after he was tested positive for drug intake, thus violating the rules. This did not stop him, he returned after a year and earned many recognitions and wins for his team. In the year 2013, he was awarded the College Football Performance Award for Tight End of the Year.

Personal life and career

He was drafted to the Kansas Chief on a rookie contract by the new coach of the team who was familiar with his brother. However, Travis had to face a fine after making an inappropriate hand gesture towards a player. In 2015, he was among the top five tight ends by ESPN. He has played for the Chiefs for a long time now and he still remains loyal to the time. Travis Kelce has renewed his contract with the Chiefs until 2025.

He has dated Maya Benberry in 2016 with whom he broke up a year later. Further, Travis was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole the same year but recently they have also split.

What is the net worth of Travis Kelce?

There are many estimations regarding Travis Kelce’s net worth. The footballer is known to have a net worth around $20 million. He is a rising star and this is likely to increase even more considering the pay he gets now.

