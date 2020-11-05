Travis Kelce: How did he become a footballer? How much is his Net Worth?

Travis Michael Kelce is an American footballer for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL). He was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and later won Super Bowl LIV with the team over the San Francisco 49ers. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He has the NFL record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end. He is the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. He was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

How was his Early Life?

Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. His parents are Ed and Donna. He went to Cleveland Heights High School in his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where he used to participate in 3 sports, football, basketball and baseball. Excelling at football, he was a three-year letter winner at quarterback for the Tigers, and recognized with All-Lake Erie League honors after totaling 2,539 yards of total offense as a senior. He collected 1,016 yards rushing, including 10 touchdowns and 1,523 passing yards on 103-of-198 attempts, with 21 scores and eight interceptions in 2007.

How did he rise to fame?

Kelce joined the University of Cincinnati. After redshirting in 2008, he appeared in 11 games, playing at tight end and quarterback out of the Wildcat formation. He tallied eight rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns along with one reception for three yards in 2009. The following season, he did not play due to failing a drug test by testing positive for marijuana.After serving a one-year suspension, Kelce was back with the team to start the 2011 season.

Kelce was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Chiefs had hired Andy Reid as their new head coach during the off-season. Reid was familiar with Kelce after he had drafted and coached his brother, Jason Kelce, during his time as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

How much is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

Kelce’s career earnings is estimated at $24.43 million. In 2016, Kelce got in a contract that was extended , carries over five years and is worth $46 million, with a reported signing bonus of $10 million. Simply put, he’s one of the highest paid tight ends in the sport.

