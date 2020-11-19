Transformers 7: Is the franchise releasing a seventh part?

Most of us are familiar with the transformers as we have grown up watching movies of the franchise. After all these years, fans are still excited to see the team back with a new plot. Currently, the questions are regarding the release of Transformers 7. However, the team has not released any updates since the beginning of the year. A trailer was released showing a glimpse of Transformers 7: Rise of the Unicorns. Travis Knight will direct the seventh movie of the franchise. Moreover, there were rumors regarding the cancellation of the series but that’s not true. The team has all set to release its seventh movie by 2021. Considering the covid-19 situations, a delay can also be expected. Read more to find updates about the new movie.

What to expect from Transformers 7?

The franchise is known for automobiles which can transform to robot bodies. They protect their human owners and fight against the deception robots. The plotline for Transformers 7 is still unknown and the team has not let out any hints as of now. However, there are several speculations from the fans considering the last seasons. The new movie is likely to show parts or elements from ‘The Last Knight’. Further, Optimus Prime is expected to find out about his origin. Along with this, we might also get to see more chaos and action with new robots who also transform into vehicles. The new movie will hopefully keep its fans at the edge of the seat.

Also Read: Michael Bay To Not Be A Part Of Transformers 5

what are other updates on the movie?

The release date of the movie has not been updated yet. The trailer is available for the fans. Moreover, the corona has interfered with many production processes and so a delay is expected for the Transformers 7. The movie is likely to air by the mid of 2021.

It is hard to make a conclusion regarding the cast to as there is very little idea about the movie. However, we can expect new faces and guest roles. The previous cast is also expected to return. This includes Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky, Tyrese Gibson as Robert Epps, Josh Duhamel as captain William Lennox, Anthony Anderson as Glen Whitman, Megan Fox as Mikaela Bane’s, Rachael Taylor as Maggie Madsen, John Turturro as Agent Seymour Simmons, Jon Voight as John Keller, Kevin Dunn as Ron Witwicky and others.

The post Transformers 7: Is the franchise releasing a seventh part? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.