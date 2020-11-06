Trader Joes’ stores working and non-working hours during this pandemic

As many people were wondering what hours Trader Joe’s is open during this coronavirus pandemic?

Well, here are the nook and corner you need to know about Trader Joe’s and it’s working hours.

Trader Joe’s is an American chain of grocery marts headquartered in Monrovia, California.

By 2019, it was listed that Trader Joe’s had more than 503 stores nationwide in forty-two states and Washington, D.C.

The stores are well known for winning the customers with their cheap products, unique grants, influencing store features, and the production of their private-labeled products.

Are Trader Joe’s stores open now?

Currently, the famous store has changed its working hours lately, regarding one of its employees having been affected by the coronavirus.

According to America’s current updates on coronavirus counts, there are more than 9.12 million confirmed cases, six million recovered cases, and over 2 lakhs deaths due to the terrible coronavirus. Moreover, New York City is the most affected by a coronavirus in the United States of America.

Considering people’s welfare, the founder Joe Coulombe, officiated that the stores in the United States of America will be closed for time being.

He also added that the New York City and Denver stores will be closed for cleaning purposes and the employees will regardless get their stipend.

In the end, he announced that the store will work for a few days and also claimed that they won’t offer online ordering, grocery delivery, or curbside pickup.

Trader Joe’s hours around the world

Weekdays’ working hours:

Starting from Monday to Saturday, the store will be open from 9 am to 7 pm. And the senior hours will be one hour before their regular timings. In detail, the senior hours, for senior customers(people over sixty years and those who need assistance for shopping) are open from 8 am to 9 am.

I would suggest you go on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they are the fortunate days for buying fresh and well-stocked products in the early morning.

Trader Joes is working hard to get each of its stores to open as well as organized properly by means to have a good supply of products available in all their stores around the world.

It is also verified that each store under Trader Joes is getting cleaned and sanitized appropriately to make sure the precautions are taken against COVID19 in an eye to safeguarding people.

The post Trader Joes’ stores working and non-working hours during this pandemic by Danna Evans appeared first on The TeCake.