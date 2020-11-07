Trader Joe’s Hours: What are the Trader Joe’s store hours and the additional changes during the pandemic?

One of the popular stores in the US, Trader Joe’s which is an American chain of grocery stores has changed its working hours in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Trader Joe’s during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken a pledge to take care of the customers and the employees for their stores. This statement includes adjusted hours, additional paid sick time, and good hygiene practices.

What are the store hours for Trader Joe’s?

From March 30th, Trader Joe’s has observed a change in the operation of the stores and the store timings has changed. The first hour of the store every day, between 8:00 am and 9:00 am will be to serve the senior citizens over the age of 60. At this time, the customers with disabilities will also be assisted at Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joes hours for the customers are from 9 am to 7 pm, from Monday to Sunday.

What are the additional changes observed by Trader Joe’s?

The crew members at Trader Joe’s is closely monitoring the situation, and is regularly following the safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and other health officials. Trader Joe’s is also providing up to two weeks of additional paid sick time to the employees who are showing the symptoms of this illness.

Trader Joe’s is prioritizing safe hygiene practices including the use of masks and regular hand washing. The store has also committed to provide a safe and clean shopping environment, by increasing he frequency of cleanings, with special attention to the areas which is highly touched. The store has also suspended al food and beverage sampling to avoid the spread of the contagions. Trader Joe’s is taking adequate steps to address the rapidly evolving situation in order to make no compromise with the health of the customers.

Trader Joe’s was established in 1958, 62 years ago as Pronto Markets, in Pasadena, California, US. In 1967, it changed its name ti Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s in 2020 has 505 stores nationwide in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The number of employees in Trader Joe’s is almost 10,000. Trader Joe’s is ranked at the 23rd position among the 2019 Glassdoor best places to work in the US, and 14th position in 2020. The store is taking extensive measures to regulate the spread of the coronavirus.

The post Trader Joe’s Hours: What are the Trader Joe’s store hours and the additional changes during the pandemic? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.