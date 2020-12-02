TPB aka Trailer Park Boys season 13: What are the updates on the show?

TPB also called the Trailer Park Boys was one of those shows that stood out from most others. Netflix had recently brought it for its audience. However, this mockumentary is all set for a new season. The show first aired on April 22, 2001, and last on December 7, 2008. However, the series was revived in 2014 since the fans couldn’t get enough of the characters. TPB was created by the Canadian screenwriter, producer and director Mike Clattenburg. It has completed 12 seasons with a total of 115 episodes including specials. The show was a great success among its viewers and received positive feedbacks. Many other celebrities have also appeared in the show. However, now the eagerness is about TPB season 13 that was announced by the team.

The storyline of Trailer Park Boys:

The unique aspect of the show is the three protagonists Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles. Ricky displays leadership characters between the three. Julian thinks himself to be dumb. One of his characteristics is misplacing incorrect words which sound similar to the actual word in a sentence. This, however, adds to his foolishness. Bubbles is also equally peculiar with his glasses that enlarge his eyes and he also lives in a shed with many cats. He also drives his go-kart. The whole series is based on the lives of these three boys who are trying to make money through petty crimes. However, all their plans are ruined by their alcoholic supervisor Jim Lahey.

Season 13 will also begin from where it stopped and so we will get to see more of the schemes planned by the boys. The viewers will get to see their plans either working out or they might end up in jail. However, we can be sure to get entertained by the three boys and the others.

Also Read: Flavorful Origins Season 3: Gansu Cuisine’ On Netflix! How Is It Going?

Other updates on TPB season 13

The release date of TPB season 13 is still unknown to us and the team hasn’t updated much about season 13. however, considering the current situation and delays, we can expect the show to air by the end of 2021. It was initially expected to release this year but we don’t see that happening anytime soon.

The same characters will appear again for the new season. However, new faces might appear for the cast. The three main characters will be done by the same people, John Paul Tremblay as Julian, Rob Wells as Ricky and Mike Smith as Bubbles. Further, the character of Jim Lahey will be replaced by someone else as the actor who played the role passed away.

The post TPB aka Trailer Park Boys season 13: What are the updates on the show? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.