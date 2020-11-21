Total War : Warhammer 3, What does the game brings with it?

We don’t know when the developing stage game Total War: Warhammer 3 is coming, but we do know that the game is under development and has set hopes high. There are many hints that point us to the conclusion that it could be coming in in the last game of the Total War series. Developers and the team of the game have released the full map of the Total War: Warhammer game series. The map is having all details of the whole Game’s Events and it is quite intriguing.

The map released was the complete map for Total War: Warhammer game with a blank area of the mountains that are situated alongside the Badlands and the Empire. After having a look at it we can say that what areas could Total War: Warhammer 3 would be comprising. The area that the game would have could be Dark Lands, Nippon, Hinterlands of Khuresh, Grand Cathay, and the Ogre Kingdoms. Dragon Isles could either become a part of the main campaign.

Is Total War : Warhammer 3 a great game coming in?

Until now, gamers and fans have seen many giant monsters and artillery pieces. Dread Saurian and Queen Bess are only the slightest hints for what is to come. The Ogre kingdoms have had a great number of monster races. Total War: Warhammer 3 will not lag behind. The final game has smaller units but bigger individuals and that is an experience. Either Thundertusks, Whether Stonehorns or even the Orge Kingdoms, are going to be brought in a hefty race. The game can bring in big monsters like K’Daii Destroyer, Bale Taurus, or maybe even Verminlords in the ground and that would definitely be fun.

All the game fans, you are in for a big one. Since the game is so big, we can understand that developers will need some time to develop it. Hence, we cannot even predict when we would get the game. But, we will keep updating this space with all the information. So, you stay tuned

