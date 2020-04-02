Top apps to play games online on your Smartphone

Playing games is one of the best available options to kill the boredom these days. Don’t worry if you don’t own an X-box or a play station. With all the technological advancements, you can now play high-end graphic games in your smartphones if you have high-speed data connectivity.

There are many gaming apps for best non UK gambling sites available in Play Store / App Store / GetApps etc. for your smartphones be it an Android or iPhone. Let us take a look at some of the popular Gaming Apps available,

Criminal Case

This adventurous game is the most popular one in the hidden object games. The game is about finding hidden clues in the crime scene along with the Police of Grimsborough and bringing in suspects for questioning and analyzing the pieces of evidence to find the murderer.

Lost Lands 1

The Lost Lands 1 game is also an adventure game. It is about a young mother-Susan, whose son was carried off by some creature into a shimmering portal (path to the lost land) which closed before she could pull him out. Now Susan has to find a way to enter the portal to retrieve her son. In this quest, she has to solve small puzzles and mysteries while encountering some creatures of the lost land. At the final stage, she should fight and win the Dark Overlord, who scares everyone and is the keeper of the Lost Land.

Jumanji: Epic Run

In this game and best apps for fitness, you have to run to retrieve the sacred Falcon Jewel, which is stolen. While running for the jewel, you will encounter various obstacles in your path where you should jump, duck, slide and dive off to save yourself. You should defeat everyone in the way and keep running till the end to recover the sacred jewel.

Critical Action: Gun Strike

It is a shooting game, where you are the last person surviving in your city and you are surrounded by the terrorists. You need to protect yourself and fight against the terrorists with your gun and save your city.

Can you escape the 100 room VIII

Can you escape the 100 room VIII is a game for puzzle lovers? There will be a total of 50 rooms and 50 challenges awaiting, and you need to solve different puzzles each time to escape a room.

Let us also see few apps where the players can earn money by playing the games.

Loco-Play Free Games, Cricket, Live Trivia & Win

Loco has become a more popular app among users. One can earn money by playing a variety of games like Aqua Shooter, Tennis, Live Trivia Quiz, Furious Road, Tetroid, etc. available in the app. The money won can be transferred to PayTM instantly.

Dream11

Dream11 is like a predict and play game, where it has multiple sports like cricket, football, hockey, basketball and kabaddi. To earn money, the users have to play cash leagues where they can create a virtual team of real-life players, and they will earn points and cash based on the performances of the players in the real matches.

Quiz Win – Play & Win Real Cash

Here you can play quizzes on various topics like current affairs, geography, polity, history, science, etc. and win money. The amount earned can be transferred to the PayTM.

Qureka

In the Qureka app, you can earn money by playing Daily live quiz or hourly live quizzes. Also, you can play the brain games available in the app and win exciting cash prizes.