Tony Stewart Net worth, How is his personnel life and career?

All the car racing enthusiasts might be familiar with the name Tony Stewart. He is also known by his nickname Smoke. Tony is a semi-retired car racing driver and also owns the current NASCAR. He owns a huge list of Achievements and awards throughout his career life such as Indy, Midget, sprints and many more. Tony Stewart was the only one to have won awards in both NASCAR and Indycar. Moreover, he has done justice to the sport he was part of. He also owns a charity foundation to help the disabled, animals and sick. The famous racer has also been part of many commercials like Coca-Cola, Subway and others.

Childhood and early life

Tony Stewart was born on May 20, 1971, in Columbus, Indiana. He was into this field and had a passion for it since a young age. He got his first chance in a go-kart in 1979. Further, he also won a World Karting championship in this. However, this was just the beginning of his massive career in car racing. Stewart further went to tale part in United Midget Racing Association and then to United States Auto Club. These were his early year successes, he has achieved countless awards and titles from hereupon.

Personal life and career

Tony Stewart’s starting point in car racing was in 1979 and after that, he has participated in many competitions and is the winner of Tripplecrown. His life was not, however, filled with glory, he also faced failures when he was not able to complete races in Indy Racing League. Throughout his racing career, he also had amazing guides and coaches who played a major role in his success. He has also faced legal issues during this. He also recently won the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Tony Stewart is very private about his personal life and so there is not much information about it. However, we know he has been with his driver partner Jessica Zemken. He lives with his sister and mother who are also part of his foundation. He owns a huge garage with a collection of cars.

What is the net worth of Tony Stewart?

The famous 3 times Series cup winner has a net worth of around $20 million. He is said to have earned an amount of $130 million from his prizes from racing.

