Tom Holland’s cherry movie release date announced?

Thomas Stanley Holland (born 1 June 1996) is an English actor. A graduate of the BRIT School in London, he began his acting career on stage in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical in the West End from 2008 to 2010. He gained further recognition for his starring role in the disaster film The Impossible (2012), receiving the London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.

Holland rose to stardom for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and its sequel (2021). In 2017, twenty-year-old Holland became the youngest BAFTA Rising Star recipient.

Cherry is an upcoming American crime drama film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a screenplay by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker and stars Tom Holland in the lead role, along with a supporting cast that includes Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, and Bill Skarsgård.

Cherry will mark a noted departure for both the Russo’s and Holland, as they venture past the comic book world and into a gritty drama. Based on Nico Walker’s novel of the same name, Cherry follows Holland’s army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.vet as he returns home and begins robbing banks to support his girlfriend and opioid addiction.

With Holland’s involvement being announced early in 2019 and filming taking place later that same year, fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of Cherry, as it’s brand new territory for the young actor. The Russos provided various teases over the past few months as they completed post-production work, and in September, it was announced that Cherry is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 26, 2021, and on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.

