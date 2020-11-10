Tom Hiddleston: Who is the Loki actor currently dating ?

Tom Hiddleston’s dating life is one of the most enigmatic one in the Hollywood club. At present, he is linked to the star Zawe Ashton whom he reportedly met while working together on the West End. The couple is reported to have moved in together this year. Tom Hiddleston has also been linked to the folklore singer Taylor Swift and the lyrics in her Reputation album is a clear indication of their relationship. Here’s what you need to know about Tom Hiddleston’s dating history.

A complete timeline of Tom Hiddleston’s relationships

1) Susannah Fielding, 2008 – 2011

The well-known actress Susannah, (movies likes Death In Paradise, Catastrophe, and This Time) and Hiddleston dated for around three years. They had met at the BBC show Wallander in 2008.

2) Jessica Chastain, 2013

Jessica who has acted in movies like Molly’s Game and Interstellar and Tom Hiddleston dated in the year 2013.

3) Jane Arthy, 2013

Tom Hiddleston is rumored to have dated the music producer Jane. The pair were also spotted together at the Wimbledon tennis 2013 finals,

4) Elizabeth Olsen, 2015

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen met at the sets of I Saw The Light in 2015. It is rumored that the pair dated for around two months in the summer of the year 2015.

5) Taylor Swift, 2016

One of the most talked-about relationships of Tom Hiddleston is with Taylor Swift. The pair were linked together in the summer of 2016. Tom Hiddleston indulged in PDA with Swift and also talked about his relationship quite openly. In an interview, he had said, “Well, um. How best to put this? That notion is — look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we’re very happy. Thanks for asking. That’s the truth. It’s not a publicity stunt.”

But this, unfortunately, did not last long and by September 2016, the pair is said to have split up. In November 2017, Taylor released her Reputation album, which alludes to how Taylor’s relationship with Tom was used to move away from Calvin Harris. “The ties were black / the lies were white / I wanted to leave him, I needed a reason. But with three of us, honey, it’s a sideshow and a circus ain’t a love story and now we’re both sorry.”

6) Zawe Ashton, 2020

The most recent relationship of Tom Hiddleston is with Zawe Ashton. They worked together for the West End production of Betrayal in 2019 and they have moved in together in Atlanta, Georgia. It is reported that Hiddleston, 39, and Ashton, 35, are “very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life”, and it is probable that the pair will spend the rest of the year in the US.

Tom Hiddleston is keeping his personal life away from the public eyes recently due to the attention which his past relationship with Swift had drawn. He is now keeping his relationship with Zawe Ashton under wraps.

