Tom Cruise Net Worth: How much has the “Mission Impossible” star earned?

We all have had a major crush on Ethan Hunt from the Mission Impossible series. If not that, then Tom Cruise’s “Knight & Day ” must have won your hearts. Certainly, it would be a no shocker to know that Tom Cruise is one of the highest paid actors around the world. With a career of almost 40 years, he is recorded to be one of the highest grossing box office stars of all time. Today, let’s dig into how much money has Tom Cruise earned throughout these years.

Tom Cruise’s Life

Tom Cruise was born on 3 July, 1962 in Syracuse, New York. Apparently, Cruise’s childhood was spent in poverty, with three sisters. Tom also spent part of his childhood in Canada. He went to Robert Hopkins Public School, where he got involved in drama. Tom also played football for the varsity team as a linebacker in high school. With his interest in drama, Tom Cruise went on to take part in dramas and school productions. Finally in 1980, he graduated from Glen Ridge High School.

Moreover, Tom has been with several women in the 80s including Cher and Patti Scialfa. Besides, Tom has been married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. However, Tom is currently single and has 3 kids.

Tom Cruise’s Career Highlights

Tom Cruise has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. His acting career began in 1981. Apparently, Tom had an early interest in acting, but he moved to Los Angeles to pursue it professionally. Subsequently, his first movie was “Endless Love”, where he appeared in a bit part. Later, he got a major role in “Taps” and appeared in “The Outsiders” and “All Right Moves”.

However, Tom’s major breakthrough was his leading role in “Risky Business” and “Top Gun”. Since then, the doors of success opened up for Cruise. After that, he was critically acclaimed for “The Color of Money”, “Rain Man” and “Born on the Fourth of July”. Through the 90s, he gave commendable performances in “A Few Good Men”, “The Firm”, and “Jerry Maguire”.

Certainly, Tom has covered every genre, from romance to horror to action. Some of Tom’s major blockbusters were his Sci-Fi and action movies. The list includes “Vanilla Sky”, “The Last Samurai”, “War of the World’s”, “Knight and Day”, “Jack Reacher”, “Oblivion”, “Mission Impossible” series and “Edge of Tomorrow”.

Awards won by Tom Cruise

In a career of almost 40 years, Tom has won 36 awards out of 101 nominations. Today, Tom Cruise is 58, but still hasn’t lost any charm. He has been nominated for many prestigious awards, including the Oscar. However, Tom hasn’t won any Academy Award to take home.

Nonetheless, he has been a recipient of major as well as critical awards for his acting. The list includes 1 Britannia Award, 1 Critics’ Choice Award, 2 Empire Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, 3 MTV Movie Awards, 1 National Movie Award, 2 People’s Choice Award, and more. Moreover, Tom has been honored with a Star on the Walk of Fame.

Tom Cruise Net Worth

Being one of the highest paid actors in the world, Tom Cruise has earned a fortune in his career. Moreover, he has been recorded as the highest grossing box office star of all time. Certainly, Tom Cruise’s net worth stands at $570 million as of 2020.

