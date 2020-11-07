Tom Cruise: How much is Tom Cruise worth in 2020 and What are his top 10 movies?

Tom Cruise who had begun his acting career in the 1980s is one of the most celebrated actors of all times. Thomas Cruise Mapother IV best known with his stage name Tom Cruise, is an American actor and producer. Throughout his career, Tom Cruise had received several awards and nominations including three Golden Globe Awards and three nominations for Academy Awards.

Quick facts about Tom Cruise

Name: Thomas Cruise (Mapother IV)

Birth Date: July 3, 1962

Age as of 2020: 58 years old

Birth Place: Syracuse, New York, U.S.

Occupation: Actor, producer

Years active: 1981–present

Net Worth: $570 million

Early life of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise was born in Syracuse, New York, Cruise to Mary Lee and Thomas Cruise Mapother III. Tom Cruise was raised with his three sisters, Lee Anne, Marian and Cass, in a Catholic family. In the early years he was educated in the Robert Hopkins Public School, and here he was exposed to acting and performing arts.

What about his personal life?

Tom Cruise’s first official relationship was with Rebecca De Mornay, in the mid 1980s. Mornay was was working together with Cruise in the movie Risky Business. Tom Cruise’s next significant relationship was with Patti Scialfa. Later in 1987, Cruise married Mimi Rogers. The pair divorced three years later, on February 4, 1990.

Tom Cruise married Nicole Kidman in 1990 and the pair had adopted two children, Isabella and Connor Antony. The couple divorced in 2001.

In 2006, Tom Cruise married Katie Holmes, and they share a daughter named Suri. In June 2012, Holmes filed for divorce.

Top 10 movies of Tom Cruise

Here is a list of top 10 movies of Tom Cruise:

Top Gun (1986)

A Few Good Men (1992)

The Color of Money (1986)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Collateral (2004)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

What is the net worth of Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer. The maverick actor, Tom Cruise has delivered some of the most stellar performances in his acting career. The star has an estimated net worth of $570 million as of 2020. Tom Cruise is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. And there is no American movie star whose international appeal is as vivid as that of Tom Cruise.

The post Tom Cruise: How much is Tom Cruise worth in 2020 and What are his top 10 movies? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.