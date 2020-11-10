Tom Cruise: How He Attained the title of Most Powerful Celebrity in Hollywood?

Introduction of Tom Cruise:

Tom Cruise is mostly recognised as an Action king, an American Actor, Humanitarian and also a producer. He is considering as one of the Highest-paid actors in Hollywood. In 2006, Tom was rated as Hollywood’s most powerful actor with a frame of scoring at number 13 on the Magazine’s 2006 Power List. he has been gaining an appreciation for being the world’s most powerful celebrity, and the influential actor in Hollywood. Tom’s films was selected in academy awards three times, attaining three Golden Globe Awards and also receiving many international awards for his contribution towards Cinema. Tom is stating as a dedicated Philanthropist till now; On 10th October 2006, japan fans declaring that day as ‘Tom Cruise Day’ because he is so close to the association and fans in Japan. Tom Cruise’s films are one of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time.

Facts of Tom Cruise:

Known as: American actor and producer

Famous for: His action sequence

Date of Birth: 3rd July 1962

Nationality: American

Parents: Thomas Cruise and Mary Lee

Movie debut: Endless Love in 1981

Marital status: Married thrice to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes

Net worth: 570 million dollars

Childhood: where Tom Born and Why he went to Los Angeles?

Tom Cruise born in Syracuse New York belongs to a special education teacher as the mother and an electrical engineer father from different ancestors such as German, Irish and English. Tom is just like normal people belonging to a middle-class family- facing mendicancy phrases in his life. Tom’s family moved to Canada as his father appointed as a defence consultant in Candian Army; where Tom spent his childhood, schooling at the Robert Hopkins Public School. Before pursuing acting, he wants to become a church priest but, While studying in fourth grade, Tom has been taking part in various plays, dramas and gradually improving his interest in acting.

The career of Tom Cruise:

Initially working as a busboy in New York and trying to make a Luck on acting so went to Los Angeles. Tom signed with CAA entertainment as appearing in a romantic film- Endless Love and began to impact his small role in Hollywood. In 1986, Tom is stating as a superstar after the release of his movie- Legend 1985.

Not only getting appreciation, and at that period he is also nominating as worst actor in the film Cocktail but Later on, Tom starts to attain lead roles after getting the name of being a Powerful celebrity in Hollywood. In 1996, Tom Cruise took charge of his movie Mission: Impossible becoming the third highest-grossing film in that year. Tom is currently working on the seventh sequel of Mission Impossible franchise even though taking up all the protocols while shooting it during this pandemic,

