Tom and Jerry Chase Mod APK Features and free download!

Tom and Jerry: Chase mod APK is a completely modified version of original Tom and Jerry: Chase. In the mod version of the game, you can spend unlimited money, gems, Gold and Elixir. It is a free and an online multiplayer playing game on the internet. In this game, you can make different buildings for defense purpose and construct your own bases, also you can make your army attack other clans’ and defend your base in war. With the increase in level, you will have new recourses and characters available. These thrilling features make the game more interesting.

Details: Tom & Cherry Chase

Requirement

Android 2.3.2+

Rating

8.4

Reviews

34740

App Version

5.3.8

Language

English

Downloads

1,000,000+

MOD Developer

Androidi-1

Update

2020-08-31

Genre

Casual

Tom and Jerry: Chase Mod APK Features:

1. With this game, you have unlimited resources by which you can make the base of your village strong and lead your village people.

2. By joining other clans’ army in war, you can win many trophies at the end of the game and also win the protective shield for up to 72 hours.

3. By using unlimited money you can unlock the different characters, tools and other resources.

4. In this game, you are without any restrictions allowed to build your army for attacking other Tom and Jerry: Chase army.

5. Their visual quality is also pretty good. You can enjoy both the game and spectacular visual at same time.

6. Mod comes with various upgrade levels that allow you to train your unique troops to maximum.

7. In this Mod, you have unlimited gems. These unlimited gems can be used for your defense, making buildings, and upgrading heroes.

8. No ads before or during the game

9. Regularly updated.

Download Here

https://apkmody.io/games/tom-and-jerry-chase

Conclusion:-

Tom and Jerry: Chase Mod APK is the only legit version of the game which has unlimited sources for gems, gold coin, elixir and dark elixir. With the help of all these resources, you can make tour team’s defense strong and attack other clans’ army easily. Every feature of this game is absolutely unlocked, just download and enjoy the game with all of your friends.

The post Tom and Jerry Chase Mod APK Features and free download! by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.