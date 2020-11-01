Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Finally Put an End to their Marriage

Ex-Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire and soon to be ex-wife Jennifer Meyer are officially ending their marriage, after having lived separate lives for four years now. The couple apparently met at the set of 2003 Oscar-nominated film Seabiscuit, in which Maguire was the lead role and Meyer was supervising jewelry styling.

The two got engaged in 2006 and married next year in 2007, and they share two kids, a teenage daughter, Ruby, and Otis, their 11-year-old boy.

According to reports, the couple had split almost four years ago, but it was only yesterday that jewelry designer Meyers filed for a divorce.

No Beef

Although Tobey Maguire and Meyer are finally getting a divorce, there does not seem to be any indication of bad blood between the two, as is evident from Meyer’s constant praise of Maguire, even after having separated.

The pair was rumored to have been spotted together in 2017, post splitting up, looking happy together at the launch of one of Meyer’s new jewelry collection. In 2018, Meyer went even so far as to call Tobey Maguire the greatest ex-husband of all time

Earlier in June this year, Meyer even wished Tobey Maguire on Father’s Day through her Instagram handle, calling him an exceptional father.

It seems that although the two are maintaining a healthy relationship and making it work with their kids as well, for reasons undisclosed, the two are finally calling it quits after 13 years of marriage.

Tobey Maguire to Reprise His Role as Spider-Man

Although he has acted in a ton of movies, Tobey Maguire is most famous for playing Marvel Comic’s Spider-Man in three highly popular movies. However, since his last Spider-Man movie came out in 2007, the role for New York’s favorite web-slinger has been transferred twice, first to Andrew Garfield, and now most recently to Tom Holland when Sony started collaborating with Marvel to bring Spidey into the MCU.

It has now been confirmed that both Tobey and Andrew will be reprising their roles as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland in a major crossover event with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving fans excited out of their wits.

