Titan Season 3 production got delayed due to COVID !

Season 3 of the American superhero television series Titans is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max. Akiva J. Goldsman, Geoffrey Johns, Gregory Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Walker are the executive producer. Greg Walker serving as showrunner continuously for three seasons. The series is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans.

Titan Season 3 Development –

As per sources season, 3 was renewed shortly before the ending of season 2. The shooting was supposed to start at the beginning of 2020 but due to Covid, it got delayed. In March 2020 the production was in halt. The latest news suggests that production resume in October 2020 and is set to conclude by June 2021.

During the production delay, it was announced that season 3 will be premiered on HBO Max rather than DC Universe. The showrunner in the month of August 2020 announced that season 3 will take place in Gotham City. It would also introduce Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Jonathan Crane. Initially, it was planned for the San Francisco setting but due to the shooting got delayed the changes were made.

Titan Season 3 who all the audience will see?

Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Curran Walters, Chelsea T. Zhang, Joshua Orpin, Minka Kelly, Alan Michael Ritchson, Iain Glen, Barbara Gordon, Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter, Conor Marie Leslie, Damaris Lewis, and Scarecrow.

Titan Season 3 what would the audience see?

Speculations are there that season 3 will see more drama between the sisters Starfire and Blackfire. Starfire seems to have gradually weakened over time. The way things are planned out between Amazons and Rachel would be another interesting thing to see. A whole new side of Donna could be seen.

The effect of Bruce Wayne’s appearance is what the audience is curious to see. But no official announcement is made till now as it’s in the development stage. For further clarification, the audience will have to wait till the official announcements are made.

