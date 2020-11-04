Tim Tebow Net Worth, Why Tim is known for his Philanthropy?

Tim Tebow Net Worth:

Having net worth of $5 million Tim Tebow is former American professional football quarterback and also an American professional baseball player in the New York Mets organization. Tim earned almost $10 million in total salary during his time at NFL. Tim earned $4.1 million playing for Eagles, he made a total of eight passes as an Eagle. He earned $512,500 for each pass.

How was Tim Tebow ‘s early life?

In Makati Philippines born on August 14, 1987 in Baptist missionary house Tim was the youngest of the five children. Tim’s parents moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was 3 years old. All of the Tim’s siblings including Tim were homeschooled by their parents. Tim had played football in the team of Trinity Christian Academy despite not being enrolled then he switched to Nease High School. There, He lead the team to state title and was named Florida’s player of the year.

What He struggled for his Career?

Tim Tebow won Heisman Trophy in 2007 playing for the university of Florida and became the first college sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. He appeared on BCS National Championship winning teams during 2006-2008. Tim played for Denver Broncos and New York Jets in the National Football League. For now Tebow is minor league outfielder in the New York Mets playing class baseball.

Tim Tebow Decided to pursue a career in professional baseball in 2016. He was signed for a major league contract by the New York Mets, and has been playing in their organization as a left fielder and designated hitter.

Why he known for his Philanthropy?

Tebow has known for doing some good since college days. He has created a foundation back then along with his friends to give back to others which is First and 15. First and 15 raises funds for an orphanage that had founded by Tim’s father’s ministry.

Tebow has organized a trip for disadvantaged children to Disney in January 2010 and he raised money for Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Tebow launched the Tim Tebow Foundation which opened the Tebow Cure Hospital in Davao city in 2014.The project costed $3 million. The foundation is actively doing good.

Also Read: Tim Tebow an American professional baseball player lets know about him

The post Tim Tebow Net Worth, Why Tim is known for his Philanthropy? by Abby Levenson appeared first on The TeCake.