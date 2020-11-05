Tim Tebow : American professional baseball player successful career journey!

Tim Tebow (Timothy Richard Tebow) is an American professional baseball player. He plays for New York Mets Organization. He is also a former football player and broadcaster. For the University of Florida, he played college football. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Tim is known for his outspoken Christian faith. His net worth is $5 million.

The early life of Tim Tebow –

Tim was born as Timothy Richard Tebow (August 14, 1987) in Manila, Philippines. His parents later moved to the Philippines to work as Baptist missionaries.

Tim’s mother was diagnosed with amoebic dysentery and she was in a temporary coma. Doctors advised her mother to abort Tim as she was on heavy medication which could affect the unborn child. But his mother went ahead with the pregnancy and Tim was born. He was malnourished at the time of birth.

Tim’s parents moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was 3 years old where he was homeschooled as per his parents’ Christian beliefs.

Tim is dyslexic and he believes it’s a gift from God. He got a scholarship to the University of Florida.

Career life of Tim Tebow –

Tim accepted an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Florida. For coach Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators football team Tim played. He played between 2006 to 2009. In freshman year he played as a backup. He also selected as team captain in the years 2008 and 2009.

Tim records include (2007) include –

SEC season total touchdowns 55

SEC season rushing touchdown record, 20

University of Florida single-game quarterback rushing yards, 166 for week 4

Career-high single-game rushing touchdowns, 5, November 10

Tim also reached a career-low. He struggled to play against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Against Pittsburgh Steelers, he again touched his career-high. He had two touchdowns and throw of 316 yards.

Awards of Tim Tebow received for football–

Heisman Trophy’ in 2007

Gator’s ‘MVP’ Award thrice (2007, 2008, 2009)

Teams Tim Tebow played within football –

Denver Broncos’ for ‘2010 NFL Draft

New York Jets

New English Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

In the year 2016, Tim played his first baseball match. He played for New York Nets. He played his first match Met’s instruction league. Columbia Fireflies team he also played.

Personal life of Tim Tebow –

Tim founded the Tim Tebow Foundation for kids and underprivileged children. He established it in 2010. Through his foundation, he takes care of health and education.

