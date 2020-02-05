Three astronauts will return to Earth Thursday. You can watch their landing live.

Three Expedition 61 crewmembers will leave the International Space Station and also return to Earth Thursday (Feb 6), and also you can watch their trip house live online.

Onboard the leaving Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft will be NASA’s record-breaking astronaut Christina Koch, that will have actually invested 328 days aboard the orbiting research laboratory– the lengthiest solitary spaceflight by a female. European Space Agency astronaut and also Expedition 61Cmdr Luca Parmitano and also Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, that introduced with each other in July 2019, will be returning from a 201- day objective to the spaceport station.

The Soyuz spacecraft will undock from the terminal Thursday at 12: 50 a.m. EST (0550 GMT) and also will touch down southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 4: 12 a.m. EST (0912 GMT; 3: 12 p.m. regional time in Kazakhstan). NASA will start real-time protection of the landing at 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT), concerning 18 mins prior to the Soyuz carries out a deorbit shed to start its descent right into Earth’s ambience. You can watch the landing live below onSpace com, thanks to NASA TELEVISION.

Tonight (Feb 5) at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT onFeb 6), NASA will stream a real-time webcast from inside the terminal as the three room tourists bid goodbye to their other Expedition 61 crewmembers and also board the Soyuz spacecraft. NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and also Andrew Morgan and also Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, the spaceport station’s brand-new leader, will stay aboard the terminal.

The undocking of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft will note the main start of Expedition62 However, Parmitano currently officially turned over command of the International Space Station to Skripochka in a standard change-of-command event very early Wednesday early morning (Feb 5).

The six-member Expedition 61 staff, putting on T-shirts published with the staff insignia, collects for a lively picture inside the International Space Station’s Zvezda solution component. Pictured from left to right are trip designers Andrew Morgan, Oleg Skripochka, Jessica Meir, Christina Koch and also Alexander Skvortsov and alsoCmdr LucaParmitano (Image credit history: NASA)

Though the International Space Station generally has 6 crewmembers onboard, it will be running at half personnel till April 9, when the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft is arranged to launch with three brand-new Expedition 62 crewmembers: NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and also Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and also AndreiBabkin

