Thor Set to Join the Star-Lord, Rocket, and Drax in Guardians of Galaxy Season 3v

Marvel took a big gamble with introducing the Guardians of the Galaxy comics to mainstream media since big names like Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk were popular even among people not familiar with the comic books, but no one had heard of the Guardians. However, it was a gamble that paid off and now the Guardians, especially baby Groot, are one of the MCU’s most loved team of space heroes.

Now, after 2 successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies and appearances in two Avengers movies, the Guardians are returning for a third film in the GOTG franchise. Here’s what we know about it thus far.

The official release date is unannounced as of yet, but the movie’s director James Gunn has stated it will be some time after 2021, which is not surprising, considering all the delays caused due to COVID-19.

Hence, the movie may come out sometime in 2022, or even 2023 depending on the movie timetable Marvel has planned for us.

Is there any Trailer for Guardians of Galaxy Season 3?

As of now, no trailer has yet been released, expect the first official Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer to be released just a couple of months before the actual movie release.

Who will Be Reprising Their Roles?

The following character we know for sure will return are:

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Vin Diesel as Groot

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha

Apart from them, we have good reason to believe that Chris Hemsworth will also be in the film, playing Thor Odinson, since he was last seen boarding a spaceship with the guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, whether or not the events of the movie will take place before or after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, is anyone’s guess.

Other characters likely to return are Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin, and the rest of Yondu’s ravager pals.

What Will the Movie be About?

The film will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Gunn is set to complete the epic story he began in 2014 with the third Guardians film.

We have reason to believe a lot of the movie will focus on Star Lord’s search for Gamora from the 2014 timeline after she disappeared after the war in Endgame. There will likely be an atmosphere of tension since the Gamora that had become an integral part of the Guardians and the one who had over time fallen in love with Peter died at the hands of Thanos at Vormir. The current version of Gamora is from a reality where she never met Star Lord and would have no idea just how much she means to him.

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, we were teased about a character called Adam, and we have reason to believe that is none other than Adam Warlock from the comics, he will most likely be an important character in the third movie too.

