Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi may get his own Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi, the director behind Oscar chose movie Jojo Rabbit as well as Marvel hit Thor: Ragnarok, remains in talks with Disney as well as Lucasfilm concerning managing a future Star Wars movie, according to The HollywoodReporter

The talks are much from last it appears, as well as it’s unclear just how any kind of job Waititi may work with would certainly match the bigger system of Star Wars’ broadening TELEVISION as well as movie world. But Waititi, having actually helmed an extremely effective Marvel movie as well as coming off fresh from guiding the favored ending of Disney+ hit The Mandalorian, is definitely a solid challenger to lug the Star Wars fire onward.

Disney as well as Lucasfilm are additionally seeking some brand-new, top-level ability after Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff as well as D.B. Weiss stopped their Sar Wars trilogy to work with unique tasks forNetflix The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is additionally supposedly working with a follow up to his Oscar chose enigma thriller Knives Out that may make complex Disney’s different strategies to provide an additional trilogy to Johnson, although the director as well as author claimed today that he is still in speak with helm much more Star Wars tasks in the future.

Waititi has actually functioned carefully prior to with Marvel’s super star manufacturer as well as workshop head of state Kevin Feige, that’s working with his Star Wars movie currently complying with completion of the existing Marvel InfinitySaga The New Zealand filmmaker is additionally currently in the orbit of Jon Favreau, the Iron Man director that developed as well as exec created The Mandalorian as well as is currently partially accountable of managing the future of Star Wars throughout streaming TELEVISION as well as the cinema.

All this would certainly show up to indicate a rewarding connection in between Waititi as well as the existing masterminds of the Star Wars world, as long as Waititi is interested. He was in charge of rejuvenating the Thor collection after its very first 2 middling installations, transforming star Chris Hemsworth’s personality right into among one of the most amusing as well as vibrant aspects of the MCU as well as unlocking to providing Thor significant duties to play in Avengers: Infinity War as well asEndgame Disney as well as Lucasfilm may be searching for a comparable breath of fresh air for StarWars

Then once more, Waititi has an extremely complete plate presently. He’s presently accountable of the recurring live-action adjustment of the epic anime Akira arranged for launch on May 21 st 2021, as well as he’s additionally been touched to guide the following movie in the Thor legend, entitled Love as well as Thunder, which schedules out November 5th,2021

It’s uncertain just how Waititi is intended to work with yet an additional substantial media residential property up until all these tasks are out the door. Of program, this can all suggest that the following Star Wars movies do not appear up until several years from currently, which is line with Disney’s technique as it transforms its emphasis to Disney+ complying with the turbulent last installation in the Skywalker legend that ended last month.

