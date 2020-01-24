Betelgeuse continues to be dark. The red supergiant Betelgeuse in Orion’s shoulder has actually constantly been somewhat variable, but also for the last month approximately it’s remained in an abnormally reduced dip. As of January 22 nd it was still regarding aesthetic size +15 rather than its even more regular +0.5, It’s plainly fainter than similarly-colored Aldebaran, size +0.9, with which it’s frequently contrasted as well as typically beats fairly undoubtedly.

The blog post This Week’s Sky at a Glance,Jan 24–Feb 1 showed up initially on Sky & & Telescope.