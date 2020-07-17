This is what Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live will look like in your ears

All indications point to Samsung introducing its next set of true wireless earbuds at the company’s Unpacked event next month. We’ve already seen them, and they’ll reportedly be branded as the Galaxy Buds Live. (It’s truly foolish of Samsung to not just own the design and call them the Galaxy Beans, but I digress.) Now, new images and a video posted by Twitter user h0x0d give us an even closer look at the Buds Live — and how they’ll look when worn.

In the below marketing video, you’ll see a tag line that suggests the Galaxy Buds Live might feature active noise cancellation. “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.” The buds don’t have silicone tips or an in-ear seal, so I’m curious as to how Samsung achieved ANC if it turns out to be there.

In the follow-up photo, you can see that there are a number of grills and microphones around each earbud, so there’s a lot going on here. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are expected to come in black, copper, and white.

I haven’t yet seen a solid rumor about what they’ll cost. The company’s most recent earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus, retail for $149.99, though they’re often on sale — and our go-to pick for true wireless earbuds.

Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20, a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip, and more, is scheduled for August 5th at 10AM ET.