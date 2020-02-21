This disturbingly realistic deepfake puts Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in a Star Trek episode

A brand-new deepfake puts Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the pilot episode of the initial Star Trek, “The Cage”– and I type of love it. In this specific AI-powered face swap, Bezos plays a Talosian unusual with a significant hairless head, while Musk plays Captain Christopher Pike (that is the captain of the USS Enterprise prior to James T. Kirk).

Here’s a extremely brief variation of what’s taking place in this scene, if you’re questioning: in this episode, the Talosian aliens capture Pike to shackle him and utilize him to reproduce human beings that will certainly be utilized to restore a damaged culture. Pike attempts to leave throughout the episode, and ultimately, the Talosians determine that human beings’ resistance to bondage will not make them a excellent suitable for that strategy.

The discussion is type of tough to comply with, and that’s most likely due to the fact that the clips from the episode are sewn with each other to make it appear like it’s just the Talosian alien and Captain Pike having a discussion. In the real episode, there are a variety of various other personalities that are important to the discussion that this deepfake does not reveal.

But despite the fact that the scene is puzzling, I believe the deepfake is scarily excellent, specifically the unsettling-looking Bezos as a Talosian alien. It “marks” the 2nd Star Trek cameo for the Amazon CEO: he showed up in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, additionally as a big-headed alien.