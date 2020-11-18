The Witcher season 2 production resumes after a long halt

With Henry Cavill all set to resume his role as the Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher season 2 is under production. Produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show had renewed for a second season on November 13, 2019. This was done ahead of the show made its debut on the streaming platform on December 20 last year.

Showrunner Hissrich talks about the delay in the release of the second season. Hissrich remarks, “We don’t yet have a target launch date for season two past 2021.” The filming for the second season began in the early quarter of 2020 and had its release scheduled for 2021. But a long hiatus ensued after the filming has halted two weeks into the production in March.

As per the reports, following the robust safety protocols, the production team picked up the filming on August 17, to resume the production. The director of the series Surjik has also shared some photos from the sets which reveal that the production resumed in August. The cast and crew are “learning to social distance”, while on the sets.

The series is adapted from the book series of the same name by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. His work has also inspired a video game series that is hugely popular.

Here’s what you need to know about The Witcher season 2.

What can we expect from The Witcher Season 2?

As the production of the series has resumed after a halt, it is expected that the series will drop sometime by mid-2021. For the coming season, Cavill will be back as the Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra will return as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri in season 2.

The other cast members are:

Triss by Anna Shaffer,

Jaskier by Joey Batey,

Cahir by Eamon Farren,

Tissaia by MyAnna Buring

Stregobor by Lars Mikkelson

Artorius by Terence MaynardFilavandrel by Tom Canton

Murata by Lilly Cooper

Sabrina by Therica Wilson Read

Yarpen Zigrin by Jeremy Crawford, and

Istredd by Royce Pierson

For the coming season, Hissrick comments: “A lot of what we’ve set up in season one will come into play in season two. We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things that we wanted to adopt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time to do.” Hissrich adds that the second season will bring a “big a mix of things”. The second season will also build on the story of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and Cirilla.

Apart from this content, you will be glad to know that The Witcher has also a gaming series. You can be a part of The Witcher by playing this game. It has recently released its third season for the game which is Witcher 2: the wild hunt. Now the fans are wondering for its fourth sequel which is an inevitability now. We will update you whenever season 4 of this game release.

Stay tuned with TeCake to get updated on forthcoming series, games, and favorite celebs. Also Read: Witcher season 3 cheat codes, What are the cheats to clear the game?

The post The Witcher season 2 production resumes after a long halt by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.