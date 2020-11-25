The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in mid-2021

After With Henry Cavill all set to resume his role as the Geralt of Rivia, the series, The Witcher is now updated for its second season. For the coming season, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will once again helm the series. It is now scheduled to release in 2021.

The Witcher was updated for a renewal on November 13, 2019. The renewal was ensued before the show made its debut on Netflix on December 20 in 2019.

Filming for the show resumed in August, 2020. This was delayed as the production was shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Showrunner Hissrich remarks about this delay in season 2: “We don’t yet have a target launch date for season two past 2021.” Production was started in early 2020, with a release date scheduled for 2021. Two weeks into the production of the second season in March, the production was halted and picked up on August 17, with the cast and crew members following the safety protocol robustly.

The set photos for the second season of The Witcher was released by the Director of the movies, offering a good look at Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Freya Allan’s Ciri. The actors were shown to be on horseback together, and the images also featured their doubles. The team is also “learning to social distance”, while on the sets.

Showrunner Hissrich comments about the premise of the coming season. “A lot of what we’ve set up in season one will come into play in season two. We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things that we wanted to adapt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time to do.”

The series is adapted from the novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Keep reading to know about The Witcher season 2.

What can we expect from The Witcher Season 2?

As per the reports, it is claimed that the series can be expected to drop sometime by mid-2021. The exact release date for the series is not set yet. Henry Cavill is all set to star as the Geralt of Rivia. The series will also see the return of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

The other cast members are:

Triss played by Anna Shaffer,

Jaskier played by Joey Batey,

Cahir played by Eamon Farren,

Tissaia played by MyAnna Buring

Stregobor played by Lars Mikkelson

Artorius played by Terence Maynard

Filavandrel played by Tom Canton

Murta played by Lilly Cooper

Sabrina played by Therica Wilson Read

Yarpen Zigrin played by Jeremy Crawford, and

Istredd played by Royce Pierreson

The coming season will see a “big a mix of things” according to the showrunner. Stay tuned with Tecake for the coming season of The Witcher.

