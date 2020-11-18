The Walking Dead, the stars of The Walking Dead season 10

The Walking Dead is a horror series based on a book written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. A story about the deputy sheriff arousing from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic planet affected by flesh-eating zombies. The story was created by Frank Darabont and was initially released on 31 October 2010. The series contains a total of 10 seasons. Here we have updated the plot and cast of The Walking Dead season 10.

The plot of Walking Dead season 10

The alpha starts breaking the societies by attacking the walkers. Then Negan enters under Carol’s orders. Later Beta and his gang are overthrown by the survivors. In search of Rick, Michonne trips north to find him. Meanwhile, Eugene steers a faction to West Virginia to join a group of survivors.

Amazing Shape of walking dead season 10

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes: The series’s protagonist and a former sheriff’s deputy.

Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh: Rick’s former police partner and best friend.

Sarah Wayne Callies as Lori Grimes, Rick’s wife, has an affair with Shane.

Laurie Holden as Andrea, A former civil rights attorney and member of the original Atlanta group of survivors.

Jeffrey DeMunn as Dale Horvath, An older member of the group who owned the RV.

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, A former pizza delivery boy who saved Rick’s life.

Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Rick and Lori’s young son.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, The group’s primary hunter.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Originally a meek housewife.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene: The eldest daughter of the Greene family

Danai Gurira as Michonne, A fierce, katana-wielding woman who joins Rick’s group.

Scott Wilson as Hershel Greene, A veterinarian.

Michael Rooker as Merle Dixon: Merle is Daryl Dixon’s racist and volatile older brother.

David Morrissey as Philip Blake, The Governor.

Emily Kinney as Beth Greene: A soft-spoken teenage girl who enjoys singing.

Chad L. Coleman as Tyreese Williams, Tyreese emphasizes moral reasoning.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Tyreese’s fiery younger sister and a former firefighter.

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Bob Stookey, A former army medic and recovering alcoholic.

Michael Cudlitz as Abraham Ford, Abraham is a former military sergeant.

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter: A man who claims to know a cure for the walker virus.

The post The Walking Dead, the stars of The Walking Dead season 10 by Abbie Reynolds appeared first on The TeCake.