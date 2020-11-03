The Walking Dead Season 11: AMC renews the show for its final season

The Walking Dead which premieres on AMC is one of the long-running post-apocalyptic horror franchises. AMC has renewed the series for its eleventh season, which is also going to be the finale season of this franchise.

In early September, AMC revealed that it has supersized season 11 of Walking Dead to 24 episodes. By default, each season of Walking Dead runs for a total of 16 episodes. But, for the upcoming season, this zombie drama will feature 24 episodes that will be spanned over a period of 2 years.

The final season was confirmed by showrunner Angela Kang in the New York Comic Con which was held on October 5, 2019. She also revealed that the six bonus episodes have been added to Season 10. This was put forth at The Walking Dead’s Comic-Con @ Home panel. Angela Kang added that “if all goes well”, these episodes of season 10 will premiere in 2021, with the finale season the following suit in 2022.

Who will be back for season 11 of The Walking Dead?

For the eleventh season, the show star Lauren Cohan is all set to return to The Walking Dead. Cohan is excited to return to the series and calls her comeback “completely surreal” at the New York Comic-Con. She adds that her return “feels just like home. It feels so emotional.” She plays the role of Maggie in The Walking Dead.

In the tenth season of The Walking Dead, Carol by Melissa McBride and Daryl by Norman Reedus was the new addition. They will return as Melissa and Daryl in Season 11.

The other confirmed cast members are: Ezekiel played by Khary Payton. Negan played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rosita Espinosa played by Christian Serratos. Father Gabriel Stokes played by Seth Gilliam. Magna played by Nadia Hilker. Lydia played by Cassady McClincy and Yumiko played by Eleanor Matsuura.

When will season 11 of The Walking Dead premiere?

At the Comic-Con it was announced that season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere in 2022. But the production has not started yet. The filming was to take place in May, but the ongoing pandemic has delayed it. Showrunner Angela Kang reports, “We were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down.”

It is reported that the cast and crew members are going to start the production in just a few weeks.

Will the Daryl and Carol spin-off happen?

The plot of Daryl and Carol will be developed as a spin-off. The showrunner of The Walking Dead, Angela Kang will be taking charge as the showrunner of this spin-off. It is expected to premiere in 2023.

It is reported that Daryl Dixon will be played by Norman Reedus and Carol Peletier by Melissa McBride.

Angela Kang remarks, “We knew we wanted to do this roadshow, we knew that we wanted the tone to kind of be a little lighter.” She adds, “This doesn’t mean really light but just that it’s not quite as we meet one enemy and are following the ups and downs and war story of that.”

The new episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC and NOW TV in 2021.

The post The Walking Dead Season 11: AMC renews the show for its final season by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.