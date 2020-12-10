The Walking Dead: How did the tenth season ended?

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series which is based on a comic book of the same title by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series is developed and directed by Frank Darabont. The executive producers of The Walking Dead are David Alpert, Gale Ann Hurd, Charles H Eglee, Tom Luse, Frank Darabont, and Angela Kang.

The Walking Dead was first premiered on AMC in the United States of America on 31 October 2010. The series was a huge hit among the fans, and now it’s approaching to its final end with the eleventh season. The tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’ was released on 6 October 2019. The plot of the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the zombies are after the humans to eat them, and they’re attracted to noise and human scents. The series is centered around Rick, a sheriff’s deputy who goes to save Atlanta and the people in there.

Cast of The Walking Dead

The cast of the horror television series is filled with spectacular actors who have given their brilliant performances in the last seasons they are as follows, Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohen, Chandler Riggs, Steven Yuen, Seth Gilliam, Lennie James, Tom Payne, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Scott Wilson, Laurie Holden, Ryan Hurst, and few others.

How did the tenth season ended?

The Walking Dead will conclude in the year 2022. The 10th season of the series has been extended because the production was shut down because of the pandemic outbreak of Covid-19 Earlier, this year. The current season of The Walking Dead will have an additional six episodes, and the production house has released a teaser for that as well which will be broadcasted till February 2021. Take a look at the trailer!

