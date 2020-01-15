The Transit of Planet Mercury

Photographer

Pauline Acalin

Email

pauline.acalin@gmail.com

Location of picture

Santa Ana, CA

Date/Time of picture

11-11-19, 10:36 am PST

Equipment

Canon EOS 5DSR, Sigma 150-600 lens (at 600mm), ISO 100, 1/640 sec @f/8.0, photo voltaic filter

Description

A break within the clouds revealed the planet Mercury towards the top of its transit in entrance of our star.

https://www.instagram.com/pacalin/







About Pauline Acalin

Pauline Acalin is a spaceflight photojournalist, astrophotographer, and mom of two daughters. She additionally designs space-themed t-shirts. Full-time house advocate.









