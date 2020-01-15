The Transit of Planet Mercury

Photographer
Pauline Acalin
pauline.acalin@gmail.com
Location of picture
Santa Ana, CA
Date/Time of picture
11-11-19, 10:36 am PST
Equipment
Canon EOS 5DSR, Sigma 150-600 lens (at 600mm), ISO 100, 1/640 sec @f/8.0, photo voltaic filter
Description
A break within the clouds revealed the planet Mercury towards the top of its transit in entrance of our star.
Website
https://www.instagram.com/pacalin/
CATEGORIES
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Telescope’s Online Gallery, Transit Pictures
About Pauline Acalin
Pauline Acalin is a spaceflight photojournalist, astrophotographer, and mom of two daughters. She additionally designs space-themed t-shirts. Full-time house advocate.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jshttps://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Add Comment