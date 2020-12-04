The Top 10 Fastest Cars In GTA V Based On Top Speed

There is no Grand Theft Auto without the Auto, cars have been one of the main gameplay attractions of the GTA series ever since the games came out, and the cars keep getting better with advancements in graphics with the games.

GTA V came out almost 8 years ago, and with it, Rockstar’s latest addition to the GTA franchise introduced GTA Online, where players can play the game with and against each other in an online multiplayer setting. This allowed the developers to keep adding newer and faster cars to the game through OTA updates, allowing them to keep the game fresh and let the players drive more cars than were initially included in just the story mode.

Cars are one of the most important aspects of the game. You can steal them, hijack them, or even buy them using money earned in-game and then upgrade them to show off your playtime or win races. A fast car would win you more races, which would earn you more money, which in turn would allow you to buy even more cars. So without further ado, here are the 10 fastest cars ever to be introduced into the game:

Benefactor Krieger

The benefit Krieger introduced to the game in September 2019 is a GTA look-alike of the Mercedes-AMG One. It costs a whopping $2,875,000 in-game and can reach a top speed of 127.25 mph

Grotti X80 Proto

Based on the Ferrari F80 concept, the X80 proto was added to the game in June 2016. It costs $2,700,000 in-game and can reach a top speed of 127.50 mph.

Pegassi Toros

The Pegassi Toros is a superfast SUV inspired by the Lamborghini Urus. It was added to the game in December 2018. It costs $498,000 and has a top speed of 127.50 mph

Grotti Itali GTO

The Itali GTO, which kind of looks like a Ferrari 488, was added to the game in December 2018. It costs $1,965,000 and can reach a top speed of 127.75 mph.

Overflow Entity XXR

Inspired by the Koenigsegg CCXR, this monster of a car was added to the game in March 2018. It costs $2,305,000 in-game and has a top speed of 128 mph.

Inverter Coquette D10

Based on the Chevrolet Corvette C8, this beast was added to the game earlier in August this year. It costs $1,510,000 in the game and has a top speed of 130 mph.

Bravado Banshee 900R

This car stole its looks heavily from the old reliable Dodge Viper and was added to the game in January 2016 as a widebody variant of the Banshee. It costs only $565,000 and has a breathtaking top speed of 131 mph.

Principe Deveste Eight

We enter the top three contestants with our first hypercar on this list. Stealing its looks from the real-life Devel Sixteen, the Deveste Eight was added to the game in February 2019. It costs $1,795,000 and has a top speed of 131.75 mph

Pfister 811

At the number two spot is the hybrid Pfister 811, which looks a lot like the Porsche 918 Spyder. It was added to the game in June 2016 and cost $1,135,000 in-game. It has a top speed of 132.50 mph.

Ocelot Pariah

At the top spot, we have a Ferrari 812 Superfast look-alike. The Pariah was added to the game in June 2016 and cost $1,420,000 in-game. It has a top speed of 136 mph.

It should be kept in mind that these cars have been ranked based solely on their top speeds; lap times, acceleration, and driver’s skills have not been taken into account.

The post The Top 10 Fastest Cars In GTA V Based On Top Speed by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.