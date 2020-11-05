The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt will premiere in 2021

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming science fiction action movie that is scheduled to release in 2021. The Tomorrow War is Chris McKay’s first live-action movie.

The American military sci-fi action movie, The Tomorrow War was originally titled “Ghost Draft” and is collectively produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner. Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque have scripted the screenplay of The Tomorrow War with Ken Barthelemy on board as the creature designer who is developing the graphics for the aliens in this movie.

The Tomorrow War is produced by David Ellison’s Skydance Media which has also financed other blockbuster movies like “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek”.

What can we expect from The Tomorrow War?

Chris Pratt was announced as the lead star in February 2019. He is cast in the role of Jared “Red” Mitchell. Chris Pratt is known for his magnificent role in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt talks about the movie and remarks that, “The Tomorrow War is going to be epic—it’s like nothing you have ever seen before.”

Yvonne Strahovski will play the role of Vicki Winslow, K. Simmons will play the role of Slade Mitchell and Betty Gilpin will be seen as Lily Gamble. Sam Richardson has been cast as Gator, Theo Von as Piper,

Jasmine Mathews as Casey and, Keith Powers has been cast as Christopher Danson.

Besides this, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge are also cast in the upcoming movie The Tomorrow War.

The Tomorrow War is distributed by Paramount Pictures. While it was originally scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, the release date has been delayed to June 23, 2021. It has now replaced the release date of Mission: Impossible 7 which is now scheduled for November 19, 2021.

The filming for the movie began on September 1, 2019, and it carried on till January 12, 2020. Shooting for The T.W mainly took place in Atlanta and Iceland.

Chris Pratt who plays Jared Mitchell is tasked with the role to save the nation in a futuristic war. He has to save humanity from an alien invasion. In this science fiction movie, the scientists are planning to fight this invasion by drafting soldiers from the past to fight in this war.

Is the trailer available?

As of now the official trailer is not available. But a teaser trailer is available which gives a good look at the movie.

So, get ready to watch Chris Pratt leading the battle against this apocalyptic invasion to save humanity.

Also Read: Yahoo faces backlash after calling Chris Pratt a White Supremacist

The post The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt will premiere in 2021 by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.