The “The Sopranos” actor Joseph Siravo is no more!

The famous “The Sopranos” and “American Crime Story” actor, Joesph Siravo, is no more. According to Siravo’s family, the actor died yesterday after battling cancer for a long time.

Siravo’s daughter Allegro Okarmus took it to her Instagram to share the news. She wrote, “I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse. We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth, and I know that he hasn’t gone very far.”

According to the reports, Joseph Siravo was fighting stage 4 prostate cancer and colon cancer, due to which he also had to get part of his colon removed.

Reactions to Siravo’s death

Soon after the news came out, people reached out to Siravo’s family and gave their condolences. His various co-stars shared their heartfelt solicitude. Actor Michael Imperioli posted, “Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy, and he will be missed dearly. His performance [as] Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on, and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow’s ‘The Wannabe.’ In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who’ve played the Teflon Don.”

Actor and stuntman Garry Pastore also wrote, “RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side.” Siravo’s “Sopranos” co-star Stevie Van Zandt tweeted, “Oh no! He was so great! Deepest love and condolences to his family. Big loss.”

Joesph Siravo’s Acting Career

The late Joesph Siravo has given some of the great characters to the world. Joseph was best known for the show “The Sopranos” and also received appreciation for his role in “Jersey Boys.” Other than that, Siravo’s performance in “American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpsons” earned him great acknowledgment. She has also been praised for his work in “The Wannabe,” “The Report,” “The Blacklist,” and “New Amsterdam.”

