The Suicide Squad scheduled to premiere in 2021, watch the trailer here

The reboot of the 2016 American Superhero film, Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad is under production. As of now, the movie will release in theatres in 2021. It will enter as the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The Suicide Squad is one of the most-anticipated movies after the writer and director, James Gunn revealed the first look of the upcoming movie at the DC sequel at fandom. James Gunn is known for his previous blockbuster movies like Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros. According to James Gunn, the team had completed the production of the movie by February 28, 2020.

The premise of the The Suicide Squad is extensively based on the book by John Ostrander, The Suicide Squad.

Is the trailer for The Suicide Squad available?

As of now, the trailer of the movie is not available. But the production team has released a teaser trailer giving a quick insight into what we can expect from the upcoming movie.

Follow this link to get a look at The Suicide Squad-

What can we expect from The Suicide Squad?

While the movie will feature a new cast, few of the characters from the previous movie will make a comeback. James Gunn revealed the details of the stellar cast on September 13, 2019.

Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn

Joel Kinnaman will play as Rick Flag

Viola Davis will play as Amanda Waller

Jai Courtney will play as Captain Boomerang

Idris Elba will play as Bloodsport

John Cena will play as Peacemaker

Peter Capaldi will play as The Thinker

Flula Borg will play as Javelin

Daniela Melchior will play as Ratcatcher 2

Michael Rooker will play as Savant

David Dastmalchian will play as Polka-Dot Man

Mayling Ng will playas Mongal

Nathan Fillion will play as TDK

Alica Braga will play as Sol Soria

Pete Davidson will play as Blackguard

Sean Gunn will play as Weasel

Steve Agee will play as King Shark

Joaquín Cosío will play as Major General Mateo Suarez

Juan Diego Botto will play as President General Silvio Luna

Storm Reid will play as Tyla, Bloodsport’s daughter

It was announced on 30 January 2019 by Warner Bros that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is all set to release in the theatres on the 6th of August, 2021.

While it is announced that the movie is a soft reboot of the 2016 Suicide Squad by James Gunn, not much is known about what will happen in the coming movie. Stay tuned with Tecake for more updates on The Suicide Squad.

