The star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan a brief introduction!

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the famous star kid of Bollywood. He is the second child of famous Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He is known for his role in Tashan which released in 2008. When he grows up he aspires to be an actor. In his Instagram account, he has more than 56k followers. He is often referred to as Junior Khan by his fans.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Early Life and Career Life –

Ibrahim was born in October 2001. He is 19 years of age. He is born into a Muslim family. He is also the grandson of famous actress Sharmila Tagore, and Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan. He has an elder sister Sara Ali Khan who has just started her career in film. In the year 1991 both his parents got married but after 13 years of marriage, they got separated. Currently, he and his sister both live with his mother. He is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani School. Apart from studies, he is interest is in sports like his grandfather.

Ibrahim made his acting debut with the film call Tashan which released in 2008 and till now this is the only film he acted in. He played the role of Jimmy. Speculations are there that very soon he will also be a permanent part of Bollywood.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Net Worth, Cars, House –

Ibrahim’s net worth is still not known but his father’s net worth would be more than $100 million. He has his own share in their ancestral house Pataudi Place. He owns many cars and to name a few be like Audi R8 Spyder, Ford Mustang, Mercedes Benz S-Class, etc.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Recent Update –

In a recent interview, Saif shared that “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession.”

