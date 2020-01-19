The Spitzer Space Telescope will shuts down Jan. 30. NASA celebrates its legacy this week.

A 16- year NASA goal that repainted deep space in infrared light will pertain to an end this month, as the Spitzer Space Telescope takes its last monitorings onJan 29.

Spitzer released in August 2003 as one of NASA’s 4 Great Observatories, adhering to in the footprints of the Hubble Space Telescope as well as the Chandra X-rayObservatory NASA will hold a press conference commemorating Spitzer’s legacy onJan 22 at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). You can view the occasion live right here onSpace com or straight with NASA’s You Tube web page.

The telescope was customized to research infrared light, which is commonly connected with warm. Spitzer was especially efficient peering with the dirt that shadows the vision of several various other tools.

Related: Happy Birthday, Spitzer! NASA Telescope Marks 15 Years in Space

That ability has allow researchers research the messy reaches of the universes, where earths as well as celebrities are still developing. Spitzer has actually likewise used understanding right into just how celebrities pass away, just how deep space created as well as just how supermassive great voids feed themselves.

Spitzer was created to run for 2.5 years. It wound up finishing 5.5 years of monitorings while it might still cool itself; it invested one more 10.5 years running at warmer temperature levels with a part of its tools.

NASA will shut off the Spitzer Space Telescope onJan 30.

Email Meghan Bartels at mbartels@space.com or follow her @meghanbartels. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom as well as onFacebook