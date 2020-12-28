The Sims 3 cheats codes and how do you enable it?

Electronic Arts presents a life simulation video game, The Sims 3 which has been developed by the Redwood Shores studio of Maxis. The game was released on June 2, 2009. The Sims 3 contains many cheat codes with which you can age up sims, make people happy, and do a lot more.

The console versions for Sims 3 was released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo DS in October 2010 and November Wii.

How to enable the cheat codes?

In the gameplay, in order to activate the cheat console, press CTRL+SHIFT+C (CTRL+SHIFT+WindowsKey+C for Vista). You need to then enter the cheat codes ton enable it. Cheats are not case-sensitive. Even if you use capital letters in a cheat name, it allows to make the name readable and not because it is a requirement.

What are the different cheat codes?

1) Testingcheatsenabled true is one of the most important cheat code that enables testing cheats (such as shift-click mailbox). It also allows you to alter the sim’s properties and status or teleport yourself.

2) Kaching or rosebud brings the household $1,000 Simoleons

3) Familyfunds lastname amount is the best money cheat. This helps to give the specified amount of money to the household with that last name.

4)resetsim firstname lastname: With this cheatcode, you can fix a Sim which cannot move

5) hideheadlineeffects on helps to hide the plumbob and any other speech bubbles. This cheat code is good enough for screenshots.

6)buydebug cheatcode allows you buy anything, that also includes locked objects like Pangu’s Axe (World Adventures).

7) Moveobjects on/off helps the player to place objects anywhere.

8) AgeuptoNPC on cheatcode ages up a Sim into a non-controllable NPC who lives in your household.

9) jokeplease cheatcode provides you with you a random joke.

What are the storytelling cheats?

1) Moviemakercheatsenabled true/false which should have the testingcheats enabled, allows the player to give Sims some options to pose.

2) hideHeadlineEffects on/off cheats allows to show or hide talk/thought balloons and the plumbob above Sim heads.

So, with the cheat codes get free Simoleons, edit your Sims’ traits and build anywhere to make your gaming experience more vibrant. Use any cheat code you will, but you will have to use it at your own risk.

