The Royals congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on birth of their daughter Lili!

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed their daughter on 4th June, and the Royal Family has come out to congratulate the pair and celebrate the birth of their second child. The couple has named their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after the Queen and Princess Diana.

A spokesperson had told earlier that the baby was born weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and both mother and child are healthy and settling in at home.

Keeping the family rift aside, the Royal Family happily participated in Megan and Prince Harry’s joy. On behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace released a statement congratulating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” said the spokesperson.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account also shared a tweet congratulating and announcing the news. The account tweeted, “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Other than that, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton, tweeted from the official handle. The tweet reads, “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Following the suit, Prince Charles and Camilla shared photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie and wrote, “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle announced the birth of their second child Lili on Sunday via Archwell charity website. They stated, “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

