The Rho Ophiuchi complex – Sky & Telescope

Photographer

barretosmed

Email

barretosmed@hotmail.com

Location of image

MUNHOZ – MG – BRAZIL

Date/Time of image

DATES: AUGUST 9, 2019

Equipment

CANON 6D Canon EF 200 mm L II USM f2.8 13 X 180″ 100 BIAS 15 DARKS

Description

The Rho Ophiuchi nebular complex is a lovely and also massive cloud of dirt and also tinted planetary gas, situated 460 light years from Earth in the constellationOphiuchus It is among the closest excellent baby rooms to the planetary system and also among one of the most photographed items in the evening sky.

Website

https://www.astrobin.com/full/5nb1wt/C/?nc=user

About barretosmed

NATURAL OF BARRETOS, I LIVE TODAY IN SAO PAULO. RADIOLOGIST, novice and also medical ASTRONOMER. ASTROBIN: https://www.astrobin.com/users/Fernando_Menezes/. FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014419487496 . . . .